136th AW Comm unit redesignated as squadron

Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col Christine Wright, right, furls a guidon during a redesignation ceremony held at the 136th Airlift Wing Headquarters Building, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, May 17, 2025. The ceremony officially redesignated the 136th Communications Flight to the 136th Communications Squadron in order to better represent the unit's role in the wing. The new squadron guidon is visible in the back right of the photo. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9044234
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-XL474-1003
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|56.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
Texas ANG Communications unit redesignated
