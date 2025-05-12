136th AW Comm unit redesignated as squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col Christine Wright, right, furls a guidon during a redesignation ceremony held at the 136th Airlift Wing Headquarters Building, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, May 17, 2025. The ceremony officially redesignated the 136th Communications Flight to the 136th Communications Squadron in order to better represent the unit's role in the wing. The new squadron guidon is visible in the back right of the photo. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne)