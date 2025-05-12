Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    136th AW Comm unit redesignated as squadron

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col Christine Wright, right, furls a guidon during a redesignation ceremony held at the 136th Airlift Wing Headquarters Building, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, May 17, 2025. The ceremony officially redesignated the 136th Communications Flight to the 136th Communications Squadron in order to better represent the unit's role in the wing. The new squadron guidon is visible in the back right of the photo. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9044234
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-XL474-1003
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 56.38 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Texas ANG Communications unit redesignated

