Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade 2025

Torrance, Calif. -- The city of Torrance boomed as residents and visitors gathered to commemorate the 63rd annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade on May 17, 2025.



The event celebrates the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces and is the nation’s longest-running military parade sponsored by any city.



The parade, beginning in 1960 is a highly anticipated tradition within the community, attracting visitors of all backgrounds. Families, veterans, and local organizations lined the streets of Torrance Boulevard to celebrate our armed forces.



“My mom has been bringing me here since I was a kid”, said Navy veteran Bryan Jackson.



The parade is led by a prologue, featuring the Torrance Mounted Posse, followed by the Grand Marshall, the Official Reviewing Officer of the parade. This year's honorary branch is the U.S. Army, celebrating its 250th birthday.



Following the Grand Marshall were representatives from all military branches, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. Each branch displayed its distinctive uniforms, equipment, and vehicles, establishing a sense of pride and admiration from the crowd.



Tanks, armored vehicles, cavalry Soldiers on horseback, WWII and Vietnam veterans, and others filled the street.



“My favorite part is seeing all the new vehicles and equipment and all the veterans past and present,” said Air Force veteran Darius Douglas.



A joint oath of enlistment ceremony, where the Grand Marshall swears in future service members from several different branches into the Armed Forces also took place. Hundreds of recruits were sworn in.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 300th Army Band from Bell, Calif., also marched in the parade, playing the Army Song.



The parade incorporated veterans dating back to WWII all the way through present day.



“It’s cool seeing all the WWII, Vietnam, and old veterans”, said Jackson.



All participants and onlookers have a particular place in their hearts for the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, which unites the community. It encourages admiration for the military and gives people an opportunity to show their support for those who have given their lives to protect the country.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2025 Date Posted: 05.18.2025 Story ID: 498269 Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US