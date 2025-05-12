Watch to hear LTG Mark Simerly, DLA Director; Mr. Brad Bunn, DLA Vice Director; and CCM Alvin Dyer, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, discuss how DLA is actively shaping its future and engaging with constant change while also maintaining mission focus and core values. They also congratulate several DLA team members on recent awards and answer questions submitted by the workforce.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 14:52
|Story ID:
|498209
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Director's Global Town Hall - May 14, 2025, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
