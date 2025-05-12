Mind over matter - modernization supports mental health at OC-ALC

Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | An employee at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex takes care of a plant in her...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | An employee at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex takes care of a plant in her cubicle at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 14, 2025. As the depot evolves, its leaders recognize that mental health is not just a checkbox but a vital component of our daily lives and culture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall) see less | View Image Page

As the Air Force observes May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex highlights how digital innovation and process improvements contribute to a more resilient and mentally-healthy team.



At the OC-ALC, modernization transcends technological upgrades; it’s also about enhancing the workforce's wellbeing.



In high-demand environments like aircraft sustainment, which involves long hours, tight deadlines, and mission-critical precision, employees' mental wellbeing can be negatively impacted. Recognizing this, the complex has embraced the Air Force Sustainment Center’s initiatives in digital sustainment, smart automation, and the Art of the Possible model, not only to boost productivity but also to improve the quality of life for Airmen and civilians alike.



“Belonging and connectedness, when we empower our Airmen to develop and implement innovative solutions to complex problems, it creates a sense of ownership within the organization,” said Master Sgt. John Netzel, OC-ALC first sergeant. Those solutions positively impact mission effectiveness and give us a sense of purpose, doing something greater than ourselves that can positively affect the wellbeing of those around us.”



Psychological research found that digitalization, including robust information technology infrastructure and proactive technological adoption, positively influences employees’ mental health by enhancing workplace wellbeing. The study concluded that wellbeing at work mediates the relationship between digitalization and mental health, emphasizing the importance of supportive digital environments.



“Streamlining processes and embracing innovation not only boosts productivity but also reduces workplace stress, creating a more supportive environment for employee mental wellbeing,” said Robyn Crowder, 72nd Air Base Wing community resilience program manager. “This allows more time for outreach and check-ins. Mental health is just as important as physical health. Let's break the stigma together.”



From real-time maintenance tracking with the Remote Equipment-Based Analytics system to digitally guided inspections and interactive training modules, OC-ALC’s push for innovation creates more predictable workflows, which reduces the mental strain caused by sudden rework, information silos, and communication breakdowns.



Additionally, collaborative spaces and continuous improvement processes tied to the AoP model encourage team cohesion and continuous feedback, which are known protective factors against workplace stress and burnout.



While digital tools and process redesigns can’t replace the importance of trained mental health professionals, chaplains, and support programs, they represent a proactive shift in culture, one that prioritizes not just mission execution but human sustainability.



As OC-ALC evolves, its leaders recognize that mental health is not just a checkbox but a vital component of our daily lives and culture. The OC-ALC fosters an environment where wellbeing thrives by embedding mental health resources and awareness into programs and innovations and empowers everyone to seek the support they need.



Contact your local military mental health clinic and check out the following resources for professional assistance:



Mental Health: An Overview for Service Members

Psychological Health Center of Excellence

Military One Source: 1-800-342-9647

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988 and Select Option 1