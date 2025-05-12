DLA Distribution Europe fuels African Lion 25

Courtesy Photo | Michael Jantz, Warehousing Division, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Michael Jantz, Warehousing Division, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe, prepares a pallet of food supplies for shipment in support of African Lion 25. Beginning in early February, the DLA Distribution Europe team, based in Germershiem, Germany, processed 37 orders of food supplies, consisting of 38 pallets of Meals, Ready-to-Eat and Unitized Group Rations, for exercise participants in Senegal, Tunisia, and Morocco. (DoD courtesy photo, released) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe played a key logistics role in supporting African Lion 25, the largest U.S. led military exercise in Africa, by providing vital food supplies to thousands of military personnel as they participate in the month-long event spanning four countries.



Beginning in early February, the DLA Distribution Europe team, based in Germershiem, Germany, processed 37 orders of food supplies, consisting of 38 pallets of Meals, Ready-to-Eat and Unitized Group Rations, for exercise participants in Senegal, Tunisia, and Morocco.



“At a time when the global landscape is rapidly evolving, support to these multinational exercises showcases DLA’s total team effort to support the warfighter across the globe,” said Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, DLA Distribution Europe.



The food supplies were provided by DLA Troop Support, another DLA major subordinate command, headquartered in Philadelphia.



U.S. Africa Command leads African Lion, which brings together more than 10,000 military personnel from over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies. The exercise, scheduled from April 14 to May 23, 2025, spans Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia.



African Lion began in 2004 and has become the U.S. military’s most significant exercise on the African continent. The exercise is designed to address shared security challenges, enhance readiness, reinforce strategic reach and foster innovative solutions.



"DLA Distribution Europe's capabilities and professional workforce, combined with the team’s agility in responding to emerging missions, allow us to effectively support multiple theaters of operation," Zdrojesky said.



DLA Distribution Europe, located in Germersheim, Germany, is DLA Distribution's largest distribution facility on the European continent and is a forward deployed Theater Distribution Platform. As an integral part of the Defense Logistics Agency's worldwide network of 24 distribution centers, the organization provides initial surge capability during the transition to war phase, seamless joint theater distribution, and innovative support of DLA and service-managed materiel to all four service component warfighters and government partners throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East.