GULF COAST— The U.S. Army routes its interactive STEM semi-trailer filled with hands-on education and entertainment activities to showcase at local high schools and other public locations, May 19 -23.



The Army’s STEM semi-trailer, or AS9, demonstrates vast STEM careers offered by the Army to students and working adults.



“We use the latest technologies and sciences to leverage battlefield advantages,” Capt. Kinsey Johnson, Hattiesburg Army Recruiting Company Commander, said. “Our Soldiers learn these STEM skills and become competitive candidates for the workforce while they serve, or upon completion service.”



The AS9 features ‘SARAH: The Future of Rescue Mission’, (Seach and Rescue Autonomous Hardware) a real-life, scenario-based experience demonstrating how autonomous systems are transforming the way the Army operates.



“Users are encouraged to use critical thinking and leading-edge technology to solve SARAH’s complex rescue mission, ” Johnson said.

Digital platforms and robotics aboard the AS9 offer gaming-style mission challenges to excite interest in participants.



Below is the tentative schedule where the AS9 will appear in the local area:

Jones Park Monday, May 19 8 – 3 p.m.

Gautier High School Tuesday, May 20 8 – 3 p.m.

Pascagoula High School Wednesday, May 21 8 – 3 p.m.

Gulfport Premium Outlets Thursday, May 22 8 – 3 p.m.

St. Martin High School Friday, May 23 8 – 3 p.m.



To coordinate an interview with uniformed, active-duty personnel please contact our office at the information above or (225)-316-0338.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:59 Story ID: 498191 Location: GULF COAST , MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army STEM ‘Edutainment’ Trailer Hits Mississippi Gulf Coast, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.