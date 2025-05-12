Fast Combat Support Vessel Receives Its First MSC Maritime “E” Award

Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Va., (May 16, 2025) – Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Va., (May 16, 2025) – Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support vessel USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) clinched MSC’s Maritime “E” award for the very first time, March 24, 2025. “The Supply crew doesn’t just navigate the waves, they continue to create a roadmap to achieve high standards of maritime excellence,” said Captain Peter S. Lenardson, Supply’s Ship Master. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Va., (May 16, 2025) – Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support vessel USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) clinched MSC’s Maritime “E” award for the very first time, March 24, 2025. “The Supply crew doesn’t just navigate the waves, they continue to create a roadmap to achieve high standards of maritime excellence,” said Captain Peter S. Lenardson, Supply’s Ship Master.



The Maritime “E” Award, an annual top honor presented by MSC, recognizes US Navy ships and Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARS) who demonstrated the highest degree of operational readiness, performance, efficiency and safety standards during the previous year. This award, like the Navy’s Type Command Battle Efficiency or the Battle “E” award, is a similar concept.



U.S. Navy Captain, James “Jamie Murdock, MSC Atlantic commodore, presented the award in an informal ceremony aboard USNS Supply on May 6. The award is a testament to the crew’s continuous pursuit of excellence, Murdock said.



Lenardson said he was honored to receive the Maritime "E" Award on behalf of his amazing crew of the USNS Supply. “During the 2024 Maritime "E" grading period, our consistent high performance, even under difficult conditions, demonstrates the unwavering commitment to safety and mission excellence that we must maintain next year to repeat this success.”



With only two fast combat support ships in the U.S. Navy, Supply offers the unique capability to provide substantial fuel, refrigerated stores, dry stores, and ordnance. The ship’s gas turbine propulsion provides a speed advantage, enabling it to keep pace with warships, unlike many supply vessels that are limited in speed.



MSC operates approximately 120 non-combatant civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, and strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world while moving military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.



For more information from Military Sealift Command, visit https://sealiftcommand.com.