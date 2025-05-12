Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards contract for repairs at three locks and dams in Oklahoma

    Tulsa District awards contract for repairs at three locks and dams in Oklahoma

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | The lock chamber at W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 near Spiro, Okla., awaits vessels...... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to Alltech Engineering Corp for repairs to three locks and dams on the Oklahoma segment of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, May 15.

    The $8.45 million contract authorizes the Mendota Heights, Minnesota company to perform tainter valve repairs at W.D. Mayo Lock & Dam 14, Chouteau Lock & Dam 17 and Newt Graham Lock & Dam 18.

    The Tulsa District operates and maintains five locks and dams, and approximately 150 miles of river channel on the Arkansas and Verdigris Rivers. The MKARNS enables navigation from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River. The Little Rock District, USACE operates locks and dams in Arkansas, that connect the system to the Mississippi River.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:26
    Story ID: 498179
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards contract for repairs at three locks and dams in Oklahoma, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tulsa District awards contract for repairs at three locks and dams in Oklahoma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Contracting
    Infrastructure
    Tulsa District
    MKARNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download