Tulsa District awards contract for repairs at three locks and dams in Oklahoma

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to Alltech Engineering Corp for repairs to three locks and dams on the Oklahoma segment of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, May 15.
The $8.45 million contract authorizes the Mendota Heights, Minnesota company to perform tainter valve repairs at W.D. Mayo Lock & Dam 14, Chouteau Lock & Dam 17 and Newt Graham Lock & Dam 18.
The Tulsa District operates and maintains five locks and dams, and approximately 150 miles of river channel on the Arkansas and Verdigris Rivers. The MKARNS enables navigation from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River. The Little Rock District, USACE operates locks and dams in Arkansas, that connect the system to the Mississippi River.
