Tulsa District awards contract for repairs at three locks and dams in Oklahoma

Photo By Brannen Parrish | The lock chamber at W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 near Spiro, Okla., awaits vessels navigating the Arkansas River, Nov. 7, 2024. W. D. Mayo is one of five Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, locks and dams that comprise the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Oklahoma. The Tulsa District awarded an $8.45 million contract to repair tainter valves at W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14, Choteau Lock and Dam 17, and Newt Graham Lock and Dam 18. see less | View Image Page