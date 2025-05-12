Building Security Through Cooperation: Exercise Obangame Express 2025 concludes in Cabo Verde

Praia, Cabo Verde — Thirty African nations have wrapped up two-weeks of intense training during Exercise Obangame Express 2025 (OE25), strengthening regional collaboration and reaffirming their commitment to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean off Africa’s western coast. This year’s exercise focused on enhancing regional coordination, expanding maritime awareness, and enhancing operational readiness.



Obangame Express is an annual exercise currently in its 14th iteration and is the largest multinational maritime exercise in West and Central Africa. It is led by U.S. Sixth Fleet and supported by U.S. Africa Command. The name “Obangame” stems from the Fang language meaning “togetherness” that reflects the driving goal of this exercise of unity.



Participating nations worked side-by-side to address shared maritime threats and refine command-and-control procedures across the region’s strategic waters. Military forces deployed more than 30 ships, multiple aircraft, and 21 maritime operations centers to carry out scenarios such as piracy interdiction, illegal fishing enforcement, oil platform protection, and maritime search-and-rescue. Maritime partners operated in real time—both at sea and ashore—focused on speed, coordination, and shared responsibility.



“Obangame Express demonstrates the strength of regional cooperation by promoting stability and security across the Gulf of Guinea,” said Ambassador, Robert Scott, Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagements, US Africa Command. “The collaboration, professionalism and mutual respect displayed throughout this exercise are a testament to what we can achieve together. U.S. Africa Command remains proud to support these efforts, strengthening regional stability and promoting a more secure and prosperous coastline for all. We thank Cabo Verde for its partnership and exceptional hosting of this exercise.”



African coastal states led many of the operations with the strong support from international partners, including the United States, France, Portugal, Brazil, and Denmark. These nations contributed both classroom instruction and hands-on training, helping build skills and interoperability. Crews exchanged real-time intelligence, synchronized communication systems, and tested multinational response capabilities. The West and Central Africa Maritime Operations Center (MOC) network played a key role in sharing information and maintaining maritime domain awareness across borders.



Subject matter experts from various participating nations delivered classroom instruction covering maritime law, medical readiness, and command-and-control techniques. These exchanges improved interoperability, strengthened mutual understanding, and laid the groundwork for long-term cooperation beyond the exercise.



“Obangame, a word from the Fang language meaning “togetherness,” is a fitting representation of the spirit of this exercise,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde Jennifer Adams. “This year, 22 African nations and 8 international partners have gathered here to strengthen cooperation, build collective capacity, and address maritime security challenges. The number of countries participating is a testament to the strength of our shared commitment to regional peace and security.”



Participating nations in OE25 include: Angola, Benin, Belgium, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Togo, United Kingdom and the United States.



Obangame Express supports U.S. national security objectives by encouraging regional self-reliance and limiting the need for outside intervention. Participating nations help safeguard one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors, where more than 90 percent of Africa’s trade transits and global shipping relies on stable waters. Criminal networks engaged in piracy, trafficking, and illegal fishing threaten both regional economies and international commerce.



Obangame Express 2025 demonstrated the strength of multinational cooperation in securing maritime interests and upholding global stability. Participating forces now return home with improved coordination skills, stronger regional ties, and a clearer understanding of shared responsibilities.



Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.



Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

