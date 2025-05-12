The Heart Behind the Mission: U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Celebrates Nurses Week and the Nurse Corps Birthday

As National Nurses Week concludes, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam marks the Navy Nurse Corps’ 117th birthday, honoring the contributions of nurses serving at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.



Appreciation for Navy nurses extends beyond a single week at the naval hospital. Both civilian and active-duty nurses are vital to readiness, enhancing lethality, resilience, and recovery for warfighters and ensuring their families receive safe, quality health care. These nurses serve as healers, leaders, and force multipliers, preparing and repairing warfighters, as well as their families and other eligible beneficiaries.



"At U. S. Naval Hospital Guam, our nursing team is currently 118 strong," said Capt. Patricia Butler, acting USNH Guam director. "From our inpatient units to the board of directors, nurses are vital to the success of our command. We serve as front-line patient advocates, educators, providers, and systems experts. We advance nursing science and develop policy impacting evidenced-based care and healthcare delivery at local, regional, and national levels. I continue to be inspired by our nursing team’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and compassionate health care for our patients, and it is my absolute honor to serve alongside them.”



The week included a Blessing of the Hands ceremony, a tradition recognizing the work nurses do. The ceremony honored the compassion, resilience, and readiness that Navy nurses embody.



Nurses strengthen the force by providing care to warfighters, ensuring they remain ready to answer the call. By also caring for their families as well as retirees and their family members, nurses contribute to the overall well-being of the military community. The celebration of both National Nurses Week and the Navy Nurse Corps Birthday underscores the critical role these professionals play in ensuring our warfighters are ready to fight tonight and that health care excellence is provided to all beneficiaries USNH Guam is honored to serve.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is a 282,000-square-foot military treatment facility that supports the joint forces and strengthens the island by projecting forward-deployed medical power, delivering high-quality care, and forging strategic partnerships. The MTF and its staff of nearly 700 offers a broad range of primary and specialty medical services in support of more than 27,000 beneficiaries.

