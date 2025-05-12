Regulatory team receives Hedgehog Award for Hurricane Helene permitting actions

Photo By Leon Roberts | Craig Carrington (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District deputy for...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Craig Carrington (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District deputy for Project Management, presents the Hedgehog Award Trophy to Josh Frost, Regulatory Division chief, and certificates May 14, 2025, to (Left to Right) Cara Beverly, Vessica Ragon, and Mary Ann Brannan. The award recognizes the Regulatory Division Hurricane Helene Rapid Response Permitting Team for outstanding dedication and professionalism in processing more than 200 emergency permit applications following Hurricane Helene. Thomas Giordano, Aric Payne, Marian Rubin, Dani Walker, Eric Sinclair and Michael Bowling were not present but were also recognized. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 15, 2025) – The Regulatory Division Hurricane Helene Rapid Response Permitting Team received the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Hedgehog Award yesterday in recognition of outstanding dedication and professionalism in processing more than 200 emergency permit applications following Hurricane Helene.



Craig Carrington, deputy for Project Management, presented certificates and Hedgehog Award to the team and praised them for their expertise, perseverance, and collaboration that made a significant impact on the environmental recovery efforts in Tennessee.



Most of the permitting actions were reconstruction requests for washed out roads and bridges, and stabilizing riverbanks that had eroded during the flood.



“Many of these applications lacked critical components such as incomplete endangered species consultations and disorganized materials, yet the team remained committed to finding solutions rather than roadblocks,” Carrington said.



During the ceremony, Cara Beverly, Vessica Ragon, Mary Ann Brannan represented the team and received Hedgehog Award certificates. Thomas Giordano, Aric Payne, Marian Rubin, Dani Walker, Eric Sinclair and Michael Bowling rounded out the team.



Casey Ehorn, Regulatory Division deputy chief, noted that this team demonstrated a “get’er done” mentality by their willingness to put in long hours, collaborate across agencies, and problem solve in real time to ensure that necessary recovery actions could proceed without delay.



“The team delivered responsive, science-based, and regulatory-compliant solutions in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane,” Ehorn said. “Their ability to process a high volume of complex applications efficiently ensured that critical recovery efforts were not delayed, reinforcing public trust in the agency’s ability to act decisively in times of crisis.”



Ehorn added that their achievements in environmental stewardship, disaster response, and regulatory excellence were noteworthy. The Hedgehog Award is given quarterly by the Nashville District to individuals or team of employees to recognize excellence.



