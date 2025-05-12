Smithsonian American Art Museum Celebrates DoDEA Students

Courtesy Photo | "Wildflowers," a vibrant piece by first-grader Gereon from Andre Lucas Elementary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | "Wildflowers," a vibrant piece by first-grader Gereon from Andre Lucas Elementary School in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, earned the gold medal in the K-2 category at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s 13th annual DoDEA art competition, capturing the sensory essence of nature with colorful, textured blooms under a bright sky. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

The Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) celebrated the creativity of military-connected students in its 13th annual art competition for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools worldwide. This year's contest, themed "Exploring the Senses," drew a record 227 submissions from 29 schools across Belgium, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States.



SAAM staff selected semi-finalists in four age categories: Early Elementary (Grades K-2), Later Elementary (Grades 3-5), Middle (Grades 6-8), and High School (Grades 9-12). Students from participating schools voted to determine the winners.



Seven students earned top honors in the Americas, where 14 schools from the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast districts submitted over 220 artworks.



Gold: Geroen, 1st grade, "Wildflowers," Andre Lucas Elementary School, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Gold: Christopher, 5th grade, "Sounds of Nature," E.A. White Elementary School, Fort Benning, Georgia

Silver: Alyah, 10th grade, "Untitled (Hamburger)," Lejeune High School, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

Silver: Greyson, 4th grade, "The warmth of the sun and the breeze of the ocean," E.A. White Elementary School, Fort Benning, Georgia

Bronze: Isabella, 1st grade, "Hadey the Monster," Kingsolver Elementary School, Fort Knox, Kentucky

Bronze: Kara, 3rd grade, "Riding a horse at the campsite is a feeling of freedom," E.A. White Elementary School, Fort Benning, Georgia

Bronze: Raylan, 6th grade, "A Kitten and Puppy at 1 Percent Energy... All Senses at Rest", Kessler Elementary School, Fort Stewart, Georgia



"Art is a vital component of a well-rounded education, especially in today's STEAM-focused curriculum where creativity and innovation are key. This competition not only highlights the artistic talents of our DoDEA students but also reinforces the importance of integrating the arts into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," said Dr. Judith Minor, DoDEA Americas Director for Student Excellence. "By fostering creativity, we are preparing our students to think critically and solve problems in ways that will benefit them throughout their lives. We are incredibly proud of all our participants."



Winning artworks are showcased on SAAM's website at https://americanart.si.edu/education/k-12/dodea



