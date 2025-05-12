Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold-Winning 'Wildflowers' Blooms Bright in Smithsonian

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    "Wildflowers," a vibrant piece by first-grader Gereon from Andre Lucas Elementary School in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, earned the gold medal in the K-2 category at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s 13th annual DoDEA art competition, capturing the sensory essence of nature with colorful, textured blooms under a bright sky. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9038431
    VIRIN: 250506-D-D0522-3867
    Resolution: 1041x785
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Art
    STEAM
    DoDEA Americas
    world class education

