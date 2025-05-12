The Governor’s STEM Academy Tour’s MSC Ship

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Norfolk Va. (May 15, 2025) – Twenty-three students of the Governor’s Science,...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Norfolk Va. (May 15, 2025) – Twenty-three students of the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Academy in Chesapeake, Va., visited Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) on April 24, 2025. Pictured center is Chief Mate Miles Faver, explaining the two types of replenishment services Joshua Humphreys provides the warfighting ships at sea. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Va. (May 15, 2025) – Twenty-three students of the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Academy in Chesapeake, Va., visited Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) on April 24, 2025. The students enjoyed a private 90-minute tour of a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler, a 677-foot vessel that annually replenishes U.S. and coalition ships while operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet.



The visit included a complimentary lunch and countless opportunities for students to engage with civil service mariners (CIVMARS), who are responsible for manning, operating, and navigating the vessel, and chat with MSC’ s N751 Type Desk T-AO 205 Class Supervisor Benjamin R. Miner who presented a brief on MSC’s daily operations and shore-based careers opportunities such as Naval Architects, Mariner Engineers, Program Managers, Logistics Managers, and Acquisition and Contract Officers.



Outreach and engagement with our students about the maritime industry is crucial to trade, sealift, and defense, Miner said. “We must all play a role in preparing the next generation to take their place. Hampton Roads has talented young people, and Military Sealift Command offers innovative maritime careers. Informing potential applicants about these opportunities is key, as many are unaware.”



Additionally, students had the opportunity to walk the main deck, examine replenishment stations, and navigate the extensive interior mess hall. Unique highlights of this tour included visits to the bridge, engineer, and cargo handling spaces.



The field trip garnered positive feedback from attendees. “If I could give you a YELP review, it would be 10 stars! Everyone went above and beyond by being exceptionally friendly and engaging with the students,” Meredith Strahan said. She is the coordinator for the Governor’s STEM Academy.



As a part of MSC’s Combat Logistics Force vessels oilers are an integral part of the Navy’s logistics system, making it possible for combatant ships to stay forward deployed, protecting America’s interests worldwide. The Combat Logistics Fleet is the backbone of sustained operations at sea and the CIVMARS that man and operate these ships, responsible for resupplying combat ships with fuel, stores, and ammunition, are the most critical piece of that equation.



For more information from Military Sealift Command, visit https://sealiftcommand.com.