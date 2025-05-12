USARPAC General meets with the Commander of the Indonesian Army

Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Gen. Maruli...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak (right), Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, participate in a gift exchange during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2025. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, Commanding General of USARPAC, met with Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2025.



The leaders discussed expanding U.S. support for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) operations. Indonesia has faced devastating volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, flooding, and forest fires. The 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami remains a stark reminder of the immense destruction that natural disasters can cause, highlighting the critical need for effective disaster response and preparedness.



The Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for discussions on land power in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)