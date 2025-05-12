Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC CG Meets Regional Allies and Partners

    

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak (right), Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, participate in a gift exchange during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2025. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARPAC General meets with the Commander of the Indonesian Army

    #Lethality
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #IndoPacificSecurity
    #LANPAC2025
    #PartnershipsForPeace
    #PrevailingThroughLandpower

