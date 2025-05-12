Nicole Hitch named TECOM Junior Civilian of the Year at the Combat Center

Photo By Sgt. Makayla Elizalde | Nicole Hitch, a Missouri native, community liaison with G-7, Government and External...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Makayla Elizalde | Nicole Hitch, a Missouri native, community liaison with G-7, Government and External Affairs, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, poses for a photo with her 2024 Training and Education Command Junior Civilian of the Year certificate at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 14, 2025. Nicole was recognized for her outstanding contributions in building strategic relationships and liaison support. She developed and maintained a dynamic and far-reaching liaison network spanning federal, state, regional, and local government levels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. – Ms. Nicole Hitch, a Missouri native and community liaison with G-7, Government and External Affairs at the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, was presented the Training and Education Command Junior Civilian of the Year Award at Lance Cpl. Torrey Gray Field, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2025.



The Junior Civilian of the Year Award is presented annually to civilians who exhibit exceptional leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to their professional responsibilities. Hitch was selected for this award for her pivotal role in sustaining the command’s mission by building vital relationships, providing strategic recommendations to the commanding general, and creating a robust liaison network across all levels of federal, state, regional, and local governments.



“Nicole was nominated for her extraordinary efforts that contributed to the sustainment of the MAGTFTC mission by fostering critical community relationships with key leaders and stakeholders,” said Erin Adams, a Pennsylvania native, assistant chief of staff for G-7, GEA MAGTFTC, MCAGCC.



According to U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Mark Clingan, commanding general of MAGTFTC, MCAGCC, the selection process for the award is rigorous, with candidates evaluated based on their creativity, leadership, measurable outcomes, and overall impact on the mission. Hitch’s unique contributions to the MAGTFTC mission set her apart from other nominees.



"What separates Nicole from the rest is her ability to juggle multiple roles and responsibilities seamlessly,” Adams continued. "In 2024, while the position of Community Liaison Officer was vacant, Nicole stepped in and took on both her primary role as Community Analyst and the responsibilities of the Liaison Officer. She not only managed both positions effectively but also ensured continuity and success for both programs.”



As acting Community Liaison Officer, Hitch made significant strides in strengthening community relationships. She developed positive connections with key community stakeholders, including chambers of commerce, non-governmental organizations, and elected officials from four municipalities. Her efforts were instrumental in increasing the command’s visibility and ensuring the community understood the importance of MAGTFTC's mission.



"Nicole took the initiative to coordinate key leader engagements with the Commanding General for 13 elected officials and appointed leaders," Adams explained. "She also developed messaging and talking points for the Commanding General’s [staff] at 15 community events. Her work allowed the community to better understand MAGTFTC’s mission and its relevance to service-level readiness, Force Design, and Training and Education 2030 priorities.”



In 2024, Hitch executed a robust community relations program that reached more than 80,000 people in surrounding communities. Due to her initiative, competency, and dedication, she was promoted to the full-time position of Community Liaison Officer that following December.



Following the award ceremony, Hitch expressed gratitude for the recognition, while emphasizing the importance of teamwork and collaboration while also mentioning that she was honored to receive this recognition, but it wouldn’t be possible without the support of her team and family.



"I’ve been incredibly lucky to have a number of mentors who have guided me along the way. But I would especially like to recognize my husband, Marcus, a retired Master Sergeant in the Marine Corps,” said Hitch. “His leadership experience and unwavering belief in my abilities have been invaluable. He’s consistently encouraged me to recognize my strengths and pursue my potential.”



Hitch’s role at G-7 as the Community Liaison is critical to the success of the mission. "My role is all about building bridges,” Hitch explained. "I work to connect the Marine Corps with the communities we operate within, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues before they become problems. It’s a rewarding position because I’m contributing to both operational success and positive community relations.”



When asked about her initial reaction to receiving the award, Hitch mentioned, "My initial reaction was definitely surprise,” she said. "It’s easy to underestimate the impact of your own work when you’re focused on the day-to-day. I consider myself a humble person, and I’ve always believed that the real reward comes from simply doing a job well and contributing to the mission. To be recognized in this way is truly an honor, and it’s something I’ll cherish."



Hitch remains passionate about her work, especially during difficult times. "When things get challenging, I always come back to the ‘why’ behind what I do,” she explained. "I’m working to ensure the long-term sustainability of MAGTFTC, MCAGCC. That’s a significant responsibility, and knowing I’m contributing to its future success keeps me motivated and focused.”



Hitch has been recognized for many of her efforts throughout her tenure at The Combat Center. One of her most notable achievements was coordinating the command’s first intergovernmental support agreement, authorized under Title 10 U.S. Code § 2679. Following Tropical Storm Hilary in 2024, Hitch played a key role in negotiating an agreement between San Bernardino County and MCAGCC, ensuring a seamless collaboration to support the county’s storm recovery efforts.



Looking back on the past year, Hitch pointed out that it wasn’t one particular project that stood out but rather the consistent need to adapt and solve problems. "Every day is a new day at GEA,” she said. "Things change quickly, and we’re constantly facing unexpected challenges. It’s the need to adapt and find solutions that I find truly engaging. It keeps the work exciting and allows me to learn and grow.”



Looking forward, Hitch will remain committed to her work in support of the Marine Corps.



"What I find most rewarding about working in support of the Marine Corps is knowing I’m helping ensure their continued readiness,” Hitch added. "Marines are known for their rigorous training and unwavering discipline, and I’m proud to contribute to their ability to maintain that level of excellence.”