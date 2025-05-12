187th Fighter Wing: F-35A Hot Integrated Combat Turn

The implementation of hot ICTs on fifth-generation fighter jets allows maintenance and Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants (POL) Airmen to refuel and rearm live munitions on the F-35A Lightning II while engines remains running, significantly reducing launch and recovery times, providing for a rapid return to combat operations.



"The speed and flexibility enabled by hot integrated combat turns are not just a tactical advantage, but they increase our survivability and operational success," said Col. Casey “C-Bass” Hall, 187th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander "Every minute saved on the ground in a dispersed operating location allows our forces the ability to project air power exponentially faster, ensuring we remain persistent and formidable across the theater.”



The 187th Fighter Wing's commitment to readiness and maximizing agile combat tactics requires highly skilled and proficient teams who can execute these complex tasks with precision and speed.



"This will be the first time executing a hot ICT with live munitions with the F-35, and our airmen made the loading process look extremely smooth," said Master Sgt. Patrick McNab, Loading Standardization Crew assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group. "We have been training this for months and are extremely happy with the results. Our goal is to turn the jet in under 25 minutes with fuel and munitions, and we accomplished that today.”



The wing’s adoption of hot integrated combat turns represents a leap forward in enhancing agile combat employment. As the wing continues its transition and works toward being fully mission-capable. The Red Tails are at the forefront of combat readiness and prepared to meet the challenges of Great Power Competition.

