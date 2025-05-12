NAVFAC Washington Welcomes New Deputy Public Works Officer to Indian Head

The 'Get Real, Get Better' motto drives the focus of Philip Hammond, the new Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington deputy public works officer (DPWO) for the Public Works Department (PWD) South Potomac Indian Head. Hammond brings specialized expertise in improving utility infrastructure on military installations.



At Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Hammond plans to leverage knowledge and skills acquired throughout his extensive career, most recently as DPWO for PWD Bahrain where he was stationed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain and Isa Air Base. In Bahrain, Hammond successfully led military construction projects that provided critical utility resiliency to Naval Central Command fleet assets and infrastructure.



"The mission of NSF Indian Head and the Naval Surface Warfare Center's Research and Development of the Department of Defense Energetics Program really caught my attention," remarked Hammond. "Being a part of the NAVFAC Washington team, supporting such an important mission, is key for my transition to Indian Head."



PWD Indian Head supports the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Indian Head Division mission by providing electrical service, steam, compressed air, potable and waste-water systems and facility maintenance. Collaboration is essential and towards that end, Hammond has prioritized establishing dialogue with NSWC IHD’s leadership.



"With NSWC being our major client on the installation, I want to engage with their facility team to continue to improve our relationship. I believe this relationship is very important as the PWD plays a major role in the growth of their Energetics Program."



The deputy also plans to connect with his workforce to gain insight into their perspectives and focus areas. Hammond holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Health and is the recipient of the Pacific Air Command Industrial Safety Award, reflecting his safety-first approach.



"Safety is key to being successful in our mission. If personnel get hurt or property gets damaged, it becomes very difficult to execute our mission effectively. My priority within PWD Indian Head is to consistently improve the safety culture."



As a U.S. Air Force veteran, Hammond brings extensive experience in Department of Defense Public Works and Utilities operations. His distinguished career includes leadership roles in electrical generation and utilities management across global installations including Kwajalein Atoll, Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, Naval Radio and Transmitter Facility Niscemi in Sicily and Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.



Hammond, a St. Cloud, Florida native, lives with his spouse, Jean in Indian Head, MD. He enjoys bicycling and building bikes when he is not at the helm of PWD Indian Head assisting the Public Works Officer, Cmdr. Angel Aviles.

