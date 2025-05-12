Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amanda Saunders Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/15/2025

    ACWORTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Story by Amanda Saunders 

    Acworth, GA native, U.S. Civilian Amanda Saunders has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Saunders is a graduate of North Cobb HS, , . Civilian Saunders graduated university from Georgia Southern , , .

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 14:24
    Story ID: 497971
    Location: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US
