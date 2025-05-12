NAVFAC Southeast Awards Contract for Major Wharf Upgrades at NSA Panama City

The Navy is taking a significant step to strengthen its waterfront infrastructure with the award of a new contract to upgrade two key wharves at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City—a critical hub for military diving and maritime research operations.



On April 30, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $32 million construction contract to Southeastern Industrial Barlovento JV-2, LLC for the restoration and modernization of Wharf 358 and Wharf 146 West. These piers support some of the Navy’s most specialized missions, from training elite divers to advancing underwater technology and vehicle testing.



The project will directly benefit the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC)—the largest military diving facility in the world—and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD), both of which play a vital role in maintaining the Navy’s warfighting edge.



“These upgrades are vital to sustaining the mission-critical capabilities of our waterfront,” said Lt. Christopher Harrigan, public works officer for NSA Panama City. “Improving these facilities ensures we can continue to support the highly specialized training and research that directly contributes to warfighter effectiveness and lethality.”



Wharf 358, built in 1977, supports diver training operations and the docking of multiple types of vessels. The project will replace and repair aging structures, upgrade utilities like power and water systems, improve drainage, and add modern protective features to reduce corrosion. It also includes repairs to a nearby boat ramp and upgrades to mooring cleats—used to secure ships at the dock.



Wharf 146 West, located on another part of the installation, supports high-tech boats used for research, diver support, and testing of submersible vehicles. Planned improvements include structural repairs, drainage enhancements, stronger mooring points, and expanded utility services. These updates are necessary to keep pace with the Navy's evolving research and mission requirements.



Both restoration designs were previously completed—Wharf 358 in 2018 and Wharf 146 West in 2019—but are now being updated to meet current standards and expanded operational needs. Work will also include environmental permitting during the design phase to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.



These upgrades support the Navy’s broader strategy to modernize aging infrastructure and maintain operational readiness at installations across the fleet.



Project completion is expected by October 2027.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Naval Support Activity Panama City



The primary mission of Naval Support Activity Panama City, located in Panama City, Fla., is to provide, operate and maintain facilities; ensure the defense and physical security of critical infrastructure; and deliver operational support to the Fleet, Fighter and Family, and supported commands. Throughout its history, NSA Panama City has continued to evolve to meet the demanding requirements of the U.S. Navy — defending today and planning for tomorrow in response to national needs.

