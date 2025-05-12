Navy Exchange Service Command Earns Esteemed 2025 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer Award

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command received the 2025 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command received the 2025 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer Award. This prestigious award acknowledges NEXCOM’s commitment to recruiting, retaining and supporting those who have served including associates from the command’s Northeast Distribution Center, Suffolk, Virginia. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command received the 2025 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer Award. VETS Indexes provides ratings, data and research focused on “ESG” factors (environmental, social and governance) to help evaluate which employers are the most military veteran-friendly. This prestigious award acknowledges NEXCOM’s commitment to recruiting, retaining and supporting those who have served.



“As a Navy command, we are deeply honored to support our nation’s veterans and military spouses through employment opportunities,” said Tonia Morgan, Director of Talent Acquisition at NEXCOM. “This 5 Star Employer Award is a testament to the incredible efforts made by NEXCOM’s recruiters and Human Resources hiring managers, who tirelessly engage with military talent on installations and career events throughout the year.”



Nearly half of NEXCOM’s global workforce of 13,000 associates have a military affiliation. Veterans and their family members are integral to the entire NEXCOM organization, contributing their skills and experience across all six of its business lines, including retail, services, hospitality and telecommunications.



Several important factors contributing to this recognition include strategic military-focused career fair participation, consistent veteran and military-affiliated hiring, and a hiring team with a comprehensive understanding of the Department of Defense’s Skillbridge military to civilian workforce transition program.



The VETS Indexes’ evaluation process includes an in-depth survey and recognition program that analyzes employers’ policies, practices and outcomes in detail in five areas: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse/family support. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities. This year, VETS Indexes recognized 294 companies across four award levels.