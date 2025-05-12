Kenner Army Health Clinic (AHC) has implemented Clinical Support Staff Protocols (CSSPs) to improve how quickly patients receive care for common acute conditions. The new process is designed to reduce wait times and provide access to care.



The protocols allow clinical support staff—including nurses and medical assistants—to begin assisting patients early in their visit. This helps address conditions such as adult and pediatric colds, urinary tract infections, and pregnancy tests.



“This allows them to work more efficiently and support providers by managing certain issues at the point of contact,” said Michelle Ariota, Clinical Workflow Analyst at Kenner AHC.



With CSSPs in place, patients are seen more quickly and guided through the next steps of their care without delays. The approach ensures each individual receives timely, personalized attention to address their needs effectively.



“It improves access to care by reducing wait times and helping patients get the right care faster,” Ariota said.



“We’re able to put in self-medication faster, which reduces wait time at the pharmacy,” said Dawn O’Connell, nurse at Kenner AHC.



Patients have already noticed the difference. “Seeing the line, maybe I expected to be there for a while—but I really wasn’t. There were 20 people,” said SFC Misha Needham, who recently visited the clinic.



Kenner Army Health Clinic supports the readiness and health of the Fort Gregg-Adams community by providing accessible, high-quality care.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2025 Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:08 Story ID: 497929 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kenner Army Health Clinic Enhances Patient Care with Clinical Support Staff Protocols, by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.