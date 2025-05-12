Carrier Strike Group 11 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Seaman Chad Hughes | From left, Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer and Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark congratulate each...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chad Hughes | From left, Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer and Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark congratulate each other during the Carrier Strike Group 11 change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 14, 2025. Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer relieved Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark as the new commander for CSG-11. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes) see less | View Image Page

In a time-honored naval tradition, Carrier Strike Group 11 held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS NIMITZ (CVN 68) while deployed in the South China Sea, May 14th.



Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer relieved Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark and assumed duties as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 in a ceremony attended by strike group leadership and crew.



During the ceremony, Clark thanked the crew for their hard work, dedication, and service to their country during his time as commander.



“To the amazing team of Carrier Strike Group 11, it has been the honor of my career to serve alongside you. From the grit and determination you showed during a challenging workup cycle to the focus and professionalism you've demonstrated throughout this deployment, you've carried forward a legacy of excellence that you can all be proud of,” said Clark. “I was inspired every day by your commitment to the mission, your drive to get better, and your deep sense of purpose in your duties. You’re a combat-ready, forward-deployed team, ready to execute any mission.”



Clark assumed command of Carrier Strike Group 11 in May 2024, overseeing the completion of a rigorous maintenance and workup cycle and leading the strike group through the initial months of a forward-deployed presence in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



After reading his orders Goldhammer spoke to the squadron staff now under his command.



"I’m both humbled and excited to take command of Carrier Strike Group 11, and am deeply grateful to Rear Adm. Clark for his exceptional leadership,” said Goldhammer. “The Sailors of Carrier Strike Group Eleven remain the driving force behind our combat readiness, and I look forward to building on their momentum as we continue to operate forward while delivering decisive naval power where and when it matters most.”



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, March 21.



NIMCSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9.



NIMCSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.