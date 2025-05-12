U.S. Engineering Team Assesses Colón, Panama’s Infrastructure Challenges, Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

By Maj. Jason Elmore



Colón, Panama – A team from the U.S. Army’s 553rd Forward Engineer Support Team-Advance (FEST-A) drove around important parts of the city of Colón, Panama, surveying the stormwater and wastewater systems on May 13, 2025. The survey was designed to find ways to bolster the ongoing partnership between the United States and Panama while addressing one of Panama’s largest city’s long-standing infrastructure issues.



Four members of FEST-A, accompanied by local government officials from the public works department, as well as the Governor of Colón, Julio Hernández Gregorie, toured vital works facilities including storm water pump stations on Calle 16, Calle 13, and Calle 1. These stations are essential for mitigating flood-water risk within the city.



The team’s assessment focused on a range of factors, including the structural integrity of the pump station, the maintenance schedule and condition of the existing pumps, and the condition of trash racks which aim to separate trash and debris from the stormwater before pumping it out of the city.



At the Calle 13 pump station, which is currently 95% complete with renovations, the team examined the ongoing work, including the electrical infrastructure and generator systems, and gained insight into the desired end state of all pump stations in the city.



“We had a unique opportunity today to gain a better understanding of the challenges encountered by the city of Colon with their stormwater and wastewater system,” said Lt. Col. Brian Molloy, commander of FEST-A. “This understanding will help the United States expand our partnerships with the government of Panama as we find ways to continue to work together.”



“Wastewater flooding can be incredibly detrimental to public health, commerce, and the overall development of the city,” added Molloy.



The 553rd FEST will take the data and evidence from this assessment and build comprehensive reports which will inform recommendations for future engineer collaboration opportunities.



The visit also included a firsthand look at several areas throughout Colón that frequently experience flooding due to sedimentation problems. The team observed one location actively flooded with wastewater, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The issues stem from a combination of sand from beaches, trash from both the town and the ocean, and complications with aging rain and sewage lines.



Juan Enciso, Director of IDAAN Colón – the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, Panama’s government agency responsible for water and sanitation – expressed his gratitude for the U.S. team’s involvement. “For us it’s very important because we have many problems about the sanitary and storm waters in the city. We have tried all that is in our hands, but we need [U.S. support and experience] from the Engineering Corps [from the United States].”



Colón has struggled with flooding and sewer issues for decades, largely due to aging infrastructure dating back to the construction of the Panama Canal. A 2004 upgrade, while helpful, did not fully separate the city’s interconnected stormwater and sewage systems, contributing to frequent flooding and raw sewage in the streets.



The assessments will inform recommendations for future projects aimed at alleviating these persistent problems and strengthening the vital infrastructure of Colón.

