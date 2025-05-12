Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEST-A tour of Water Treatment Facilities in Colón

    PANAMA

    05.13.2025

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    Members of the Army Corps of Engineer’s Forward Engineer Support Team – Advance (FEST-A) out of New York, receive a tour of the water treatment facilities around Colón, Panama on May 13, 2025. FEST-A is conducting infrastructure assessments in coordination with the city of Colón to help build upon the expanded partnership initiatives between Panama and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Major Jason Elmore/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 19:11
    Location: PA

    U.S. Engineering Team Assesses Col&oacute;n, Panama&rsquo;s Infrastructure Challenges, Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

    USACE
    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness

