FEST-A tour of Water Treatment Facilities in Colón

Members of the Army Corps of Engineer’s Forward Engineer Support Team – Advance (FEST-A) out of New York, receive a tour of the water treatment facilities around Colón, Panama on May 13, 2025. FEST-A is conducting infrastructure assessments in coordination with the city of Colón to help build upon the expanded partnership initiatives between Panama and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Major Jason Elmore/Released)