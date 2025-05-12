Leading with Character: Master Sgt. Joseph Groce’s Approach to People-Centered Leadership

With 19 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Joseph Groce, 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, who was recently selected for the rank of Senior Master Sgt., has built a leadership philosophy rooted in selflessness, empathy, and building genuine connections with Airmen.



Groce’s career began in vehicle operations, formerly known as ground transportation, where early deployments and high-stakes convoy duties shaped his views on leadership. Selected as a lead vehicle commander at just 19 years old, Groce credits those life-threatening missions with teaching him the importance of selflessness and credibility.



"I was selected to be a lead vehicle commander and operator at 19, which is crazy, but that really shaped how I lead people from there on,” said Groce. “Those experiences, how you build credibility by not what you know, but just being willing to be selfless is incredibly important."

Beyond the battlefield, Groce’s time as an Airman Leadership School instructor deeply influenced his understanding of empathy and human connection. The experience not only refined his approach to mentoring Airmen, but also instilled the concept of maintaining one’s self while adapting your core values.



"When you rise the ranks, you should never change your personality,” said Groce, “but what must change is your character and the values you're holding on to.”



In his current role, Groce sees his responsibility as twofold: to deter conflict by cultivating high character in his Airmen, and ensuring they are prepared, not just trained, for the demands of tomorrow. Whether guiding strategic operations or offering mentorship, Groce continues to lead by example.



"Leadership is relationship, and being a Senior Master Sgt. select means I know the mission, but that is not what makes me a leader,” said Groce. “What makes me a leader is that I know who you are."



As he continues his military career, Groce remains committed to the people behind the mission, believing that strong character, building connections, and compassionate leadership are the keys to excellence.

