AMCOM leader encourages cadets to embrace change

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Doss, the senior enlisted leader at the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, recently served as the guest speaker at Sparkman High School’s 58th Annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Military Ball in Huntsville, Alabama. The event, themed “Blossoms of Change,” was held February 15 in Saturn Hall at the Von Braun Center.

Doss, a Birmingham, Alabama native, enlisted in the Army in 2001. Throughout his distinguished career, he has undertaken multiple leadership roles, from Team Leader to Platoon Sergeant and up to Command Sergeant Major. He is a veteran of five combat deployments—three to Iraq and two to Afghanistan. In June 2024, he assumed the role of AMCOM’s Command Sergeant Major at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

During his address to the JROTC cadets, Doss emphasized the significance of adaptability and resilience in the face of change. He shared personal anecdotes from his military service, illustrating how embracing change has been pivotal in his career and personal growth. He encouraged the students to view change as an opportunity for development and to remain steadfast in their commitment to their goals.

“Change is inevitable,” Doss said. “How you embrace that change will determine your success.”

The “Blossoms of Change” theme resonated throughout the event, symbolizing growth, transformation and the potential that change brings.

Doss’s insights provided a profound perspective on how change, while often challenging, can lead to personal and professional enrichment.

“The Army has continually adapted, overcome, and led the way,” Doss said. “And just like the Army, you too, are standing on the edge of transformation, ready to take your next steps.”

Sparkman High School’s JROTC program is led by retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lloyd Nathan, Sr.

Known as the Senator Battalion, the program is rich in history, tradition and success. It has seen former students graduate and commission from The United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Air Force Academy.

As the senior Army instructor, Nathan seeks to promote an environment of life-long learning, communication, responsibility for actions and choices, good citizenship, respectful treatment of others and critical thinking techniques.

“The mission is to help young people become better citizens,” Nathan said. “We want to help them learn skills, develop their core abilities and continue to grow.”

The Senator Battalion has competed nationally at the JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl, Drill Team Championships and the National Raider Challenge. Similar to the Army Ranger Challenge, Raider is a competitive program for high school students that tests physical fitness and teamwork.

The cadets recently participated in an event at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, where they spent time with residents and shared goodie bags. Doss was quick to praise the cadets for their efforts.

“Your commitment to community service is a perfect example of selfless service – one of the Army’s core values,” he said. “You’re not just learning about leadership; you are living it”

The Sparkman High School Military Ball is a time-honored tradition that fosters camaraderie and celebrates the achievements of its participants.

“We are so proud of your accomplishments,” Doss told the cadets. “You are the future of our nation and our way of life.”

Doss’s participation as the guest speaker added a distinguished presence to the event, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

“It makes the cadets feel validated and motivated,” Nathan said. “Having leaders from Redstone Arsenal attend and interact at our functions really encourages the cadets to be community minded.”

