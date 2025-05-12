AMCOM leader encourages cadets to embrace change

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2025

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Doss served as the guest speaker at Sparkman High School’s 58th Annual JROTC Military Ball in Huntsville, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9033733
    VIRIN: 250216-O-CT301-9609
    Resolution: 5453x3262
    Size: 795.94 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

