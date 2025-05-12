Fort Campbell-based budget analyst selected as 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year

Courtesy Photo | A budget analyst from the Army Explosive Ordnance Group that commands all Army EOD...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A budget analyst from the Army Explosive Ordnance Group that commands all Army EOD techs east of the Mississippi River was named the Civilian of the Year for the U.S. military's premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation. Keila AndinoColon, a budget analyst for the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A budget analyst from the Army Explosive Ordnance Group that commands all Army EOD techs east of the Mississippi River was named the Civilian of the Year for the U.S. military's premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation.



Keila AndinoColon, a budget analyst for the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year.



AndinoColon was recognized for distributing funds across two battalions and the group headquarters. She also responded to an urgent requirement to fund 52nd EOD Group participation in a multinational EOD exercise in Canada.



The Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd EOD Group is part of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE command.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army EOD techs and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



The 52nd EOD Group commands two EOD battalions and 14 EOD companies on five military installations.



EOD techs from the 52nd EOD Group support military operations around the world and domestic authorities across the eastern United States.



AndinoColon said she was grateful and surprised by the recognition.



“Being recognized for the hard work and having the support of my 52nd Ordnance Group family is a good feeling,” said AndinoColon, adding that many mentors had helped to be successful.



AndinoColon credits Emilie Herold-Webber, the deputy resource management director for the 20th CBRNE Command, with helping her to develop.



“She has been a great mentor and someone I can go to for any career progression advice,” said AndinoColon.



“Within the 52nd EOD Group, I’m grateful for having Maj. Kevin Piercy, Maj. Jonathan Marsh and 1st Lt. Marshall Newman,” said AndinoColon. “They have been such an incredible help and I have gained so much knowledge from each of them. I am truly thankful for everyone.”



AndinoColon plans to continue to develop in the financial management field.