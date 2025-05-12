Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell-based budget analyst selected as 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    A budget analyst from the Army Explosive Ordnance Group that commands all Army EOD techs east of the Mississippi River was named the Civilian of the Year for the U.S. military's premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation. Keila AndinoColon, a budget analyst for the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year. Courtesy photo.

    Fort Campbell
    Army civilian
    Civilian of the Year
    20th CBRNE Command
    52nd EOD Group

