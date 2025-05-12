Fort Campbell-based budget analyst selected as 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year

A budget analyst from the Army Explosive Ordnance Group that commands all Army EOD techs east of the Mississippi River was named the Civilian of the Year for the U.S. military's premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation. Keila AndinoColon, a budget analyst for the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year. Courtesy photo.
