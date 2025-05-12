Naval Special Warfare Commander Testifies Before Texas Legislature, Highlighting Heroism of Fallen Navy SEAL Nathan Gage Ingram

Courtesy Photo | Courtesy photo of Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Courtesy photo of Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram. see less | View Image Page

AUSTIN, Texas – May 13, 2025 – Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, testified before the Texas State Legislature today at the Texas State Capitol, advocating for the posthumous award of the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram.



Rear Adm. Sands, accompanied by Force Master Chief Walter Dittmar, detailed the circumstances surrounding Ingram’s death Jan. 11, 2024, during a critical mission off the coast of Somalia. The operation aimed to intercept a vessel transporting anti-ship cruise missiles and ballistic missile components intended for Houthi terrorists threatening global shipping lanes.



“The stakes were exceptionally high,” Sands explained to the panel. “This operation wasn’t simply about seizing weapons; it was about denying a terrorist organization the means to inflict harm to U.S. and Allied forces.”



During a dangerous nighttime boarding operation complicated by rough seas, Ingram’s leading petty officer fell into the ocean. Without hesitation, Ingram leapt into the water to attempt a rescue, ultimately sacrificing his own life in the process.



“The actions of Petty Officer Ingram embody the courage, selflessness, and unwavering spirit of a true Texas hero,” Sands said. “He risked, and ultimately sacrificed, his own life for his teammate.”



Sands further emphasized Ingram’s character, noting, “It is my privilege, and duty, to speak not just of Gage’s accomplishments, but of the man he was – a dedicated SEAL operator, a trusted teammate, and a son of Texas. He represented the very best of all of us.”



The testimony also highlighted Ingram’s upbringing in Texas and his dedication to rigorous training, earning a degree in kinesiology from Texas Tech while simultaneously preparing for the demands of becoming a Navy SEAL.



“Gage was first and foremost a warrior,” Sands added. “He was a man of character, raised here in Texas, and shaped by a lifelong pursuit of challenge and a deep-seated commitment to others.”



The Texas Legislative Medal of Honor is the highest civilian honor the State of Texas can bestow, recognizing exceptional bravery and self-sacrifice. State Representative Benjamin Bumgarner, who represents District 63, nominated Ingram for this prestigious award. Sands and Dittmar indicated they were honored to support Bumgarner’s request to speak before the Texas Legislature and provide insight into Ingram’s selflessness and heroic actions.