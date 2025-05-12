Amanda Saunders Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/14/2025

Acworth, GA native, U.S. Civilian Amanda Saunders has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Saunders is a graduate of North Cobb HS, , . Civilian Saunders graduated university from Georgia Southern , , .
