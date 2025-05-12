Poitras is a 1987 graduate of Scituate High School. Additionally, Poitras graduated from Rhode Island College in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in music and from the Community College of Rhode Island - Lincoln Campus for Nursing in 2003 as a licensed practical nurse.



Today, Poitras is a civilian nurse supporting NMRTC NE.



"I wanted to work with the military because I wanted to experience a clinical setting with a younger age group," Poitras said. "I had family who were in the military, an uncle and grandfather, and I wanted to share the experience. I also love helping patients get the best care they deserve, especially since they sacrifice a lot to serve their country."



The skills and values needed to succeed in the medical field are similar to those found in Scituate.



"I learned to always go by the golden rule," Poitras said. "Teamwork is essential for a successful outcome. "You always need to take care of yourself because your team needs you. If you are not your best, the link cannot stay together."



According to Navy officials, NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC serves as the single point of contact in support of installation and operational commanders, providing medical information, support and over medical cognizance of the active duty and reserve force.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Poitras has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments supporting the military.



"As a civilian, I have watched myself blossom into a leader, per se, helping the corpsmen in homeport and updating necessary information to improve accuracy with testing and care of our patients," Poitras said.



Poitras can take pride in serving America alongside the Navy.



"Working with the Navy gives me a sense of purpose, and knowing that I am helping with the care of our active duty and contributing to their readiness and healing," Poitras added. "Although I'm a civilian, I am aware of what our Navy does to protect our freedom and help others who are in need."

