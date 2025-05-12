U.S. Coast Guard searching for overdue vessel Lucky Harvest near Saipan

Courtesy Photo | The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) patrols the Philippine Sea off Guam and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) patrols the Philippine Sea off Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on March 25, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Guam-based Fast Response Cutters routinely patrol the Mariana Islands and Micronesia to ensure maritime security, sovereignty, safety, and regional prosperity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Collins) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the 47-foot vessel Lucky Harvest, carrying two mariners, which went missing after leaving Alamagan Island, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on May 12, 2025, headed for Saipan.



U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center watchstanders diverted the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139), already patrolling nearby, to a location 38 miles northwest of Rota, believed to be the vessel’s last known position.



A U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 joined the search at 3 p.m. The JRSC watch also alerted nearby mariners with an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and SafetyNet and tried contacting the vessel crew by cellphone and radio. Still, calls went to voicemail, and earlier radio contact provided an unclear location.



The Lucky Harvest is reportedly equipped with a VHF radio, orange life jackets, flares, an emergency beacon, fuel, and provisions. Around midday on May 13, Saipan boating safety officials notified the JRSC watch of the potentially overdue vessel.



“Given the intermittent communications, we’re exercising caution and searching in an effort to verify the crew’s safety,” said Cmdr. Patton Epperson, the search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Lucky Harvest is reportedly well-prepared, and we’re grateful for the swift support from our partners in this search.”



Weather in the CNMI area is forecast as east winds at 15 knots with seas of 5 to 7 feet.



Anyone with information related to the case may contact the JRSC Guam watch at (671) 355-4826.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.