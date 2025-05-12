Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard on patrol

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.25.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) patrols the Philippine Sea off Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on March 25, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Guam-based Fast Response Cutters routinely patrol the Mariana Islands and Micronesia to ensure maritime security, sovereignty, safety, and regional prosperity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Collins)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard searching for overdue vessel Lucky Harvest near Saipan

