USCGC Myrtle Hazard on patrol

The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) patrols the Philippine Sea off Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on March 25, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Guam-based Fast Response Cutters routinely patrol the Mariana Islands and Micronesia to ensure maritime security, sovereignty, safety, and regional prosperity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Collins)