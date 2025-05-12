Airman elevates medical readiness through community partnership

Courtesy Photo | In a mission-driven effort to enhance medical readiness, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Loura...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In a mission-driven effort to enhance medical readiness, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Loura Javier, surgical technician, 673rd Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, is leading a groundbreaking training partnership between JBER and Alaska Native Medical Center, a 182-bed, level 2 trauma hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. see less | View Image Page

In a mission-driven effort to enhance medical readiness, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Loura Javier, surgical technician, 673rd Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, is leading a groundbreaking training partnership between JBER and Alaska Native Medical Center, a 182-bed, level 2 trauma hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.



Javier designed and launched a rotational training program that places one Defense Health Agency surgical technologist at a time into ANMC’s 11-suite operating room department for a month-long immersive experience.



Under Javier's stewardship, the program aims to expose technicians to a high volume of complex and trauma surgical procedures, equipping them with the skills necessary to tackle their demanding roles and prepare them for potential future conflicts.



“This program ensures our technicians are not only maintaining readiness but elevating it,” said Chief Master Sgt. Amy Miller, senior enlisted leader, 673 MDG. “Tech. Sgt. Javier has built a bridge between military and civilian care that directly enhances mission capability.”



Over the past six months, Javier has been embedded at ANMC, orchestrating the onboarding process, interfacing with human resources and employee health departments, and conducting orientations for the technologists who have completed rotations.



Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Mickens, operating room flight chief, 673 MDG, agrees.



“Tech. Sgt. Javier’s unwavering dedication ensures each training plan is tailored to the technician’s strengths and growth areas, optimizing their learning and performance,” Mickens said.



This initiative is vital to the development of Mission Ready Airmen, capable of protecting our nation, projecting joint forces, and powering the Joint Base in the Great Power Competition.



Under her leadership, five technologists have already rotated through the program, collectively participating in 245 surgical procedures. Each technologist participating in the program surpassed their annual Comprehensive Medical Readiness training requirements, showcasing the effectiveness of the partnership and Javier's leadership.



Javier’s forward-thinking approach is setting a new standard for training innovation within military medicine. Her efforts are not only advancing individual proficiency but also ensuring that JBER’s surgical technologists are better prepared for any operational challenge.



“Her leadership has created a model for future partnerships,” said Col. Laura Baugh, commander 673 MDG. “Tech. Sgt. Javier embodies the spirit of excellence, and her work will have a lasting impact on the future of military medical training.”