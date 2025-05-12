US, Peruvian armies strengthen strategic alliance during 2025 staff talks in Lima, Peru

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Senior leaders from U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) and the Peruvian army assembled in Lima, Peru, for the 11th annual U.S.-Peru Army Staff Talks, an enduring bilateral forum designed to advance strategic dialogue, professional collaboration, and long-term military planning, May 5-9.



“I am honored and proud to collaborate with the Peruvian army, one of our strongest partners in the hemisphere, to reaffirm the depth and scope of our armies’ security cooperation enterprise,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, USARSOUTH commanding general. “The history and strength of our relationship is evident in our success and accomplishments. Our nations serve as unshakable beacons of hope for stability and prosperity in this hemisphere.”



The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program enhances security cooperation by institutionalizing routine engagements between senior leaders, aligning efforts with national defense strategies and partner nation priorities.



“We are facing difficult times with cross-cutting threats and challenges that know no borders and impact our way of life. These bilateral staff talks have and will continue to serve as a proven mechanism to forge our armies’ robust bilateral relationship,” Ryan continued. "As our armies continue to cooperate to ensure regional security, they also serve as an example to other nations of how successful partnerships between strong democratic nations are formed.



The focus of this year’s event was multinational training, disaster response and counter-illicit trafficking operations. The discussion centered on identifying new areas for U.S.- Peru collaboration, improving information-sharing, and strengthening joint training focused on counterinsurgency.



“These efforts are not only enhancing the Peruvian army’s capabilities but also reinforcing shared priorities” said U.S. Army Maj. Guillermo Velez, USARSOUTH Peruvian desk officer, who emphasized the importance of staff talks. “We are also reinforcing shared priorities in professional military education, interoperability, and regional security cooperation.”



The staff talks also served as an opportunity for both delegations to revisit the Peruvian army’s role in future training events that remain central to broader regional stability and defense objectives.



“This reflects our ambition to increase our army’s participation in multinational exercises,” said Peruvian army Brig. Gen., Vitorio Bossio, director of international relations. “These efforts not only enhance the Peruvian army’s capabilities but also reinforce shared priorities.”



Throughout the staff talks, leaders provided updated insights into the Peruvian army’s progress toward transformation, including advancements in mobility, joint interoperability, and digital infrastructure.



The talks culminated in the review and validation of 45 agreed-to-actions, signaling a continued commitment to shared objectives such as modernization, regional security cooperation, and professional military education initiatives through 2029.



“The guidance that I have provided to my staff throughout the process of developing our bilateral agreed-to-actions is that the focus needs to be on strengthening our partnership by advancing interoperability and readiness for our armies, enhancing our combined ability to operate against mutual threats and respond to crises, and posturing ourselves to sustain our major bilateral activities,” Ryan said.



After commanding USARSOUTH for nearly a year and witnessing the growth of the relationship between the two armies Ryan vowed to continue supporting the advancement of their objectives to strengthen the relationship, counter threats, and improve interoperability through programs and exercises that are built around bilateral lines of effort.



“I know that my staff has used the information provided in your army’s institutional transformation plan, to ensure that our agreed-to-actions are also in line with your army’s strategic objectives,” Ryan concluded. “I’m thankful that the Peruvian army’s director of planning, Brig. Gen. Victor Bezada, and Brig. Gen. Vitorio Bossio. director of international relations, is here with us today to help ensure that this coordination continues to happen.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 14:56 Story ID: 497721 Location: PE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Peruvian armies strengthen strategic alliance during 2025 staff talks in Lima, Peru, by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.