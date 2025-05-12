MILITARY STAR Gas Discounts Fuel Extra Savings at the Pump

Courtesy Photo | Authorized shoppers can get more value from every gallon of gas with a MILITARY STAR® card... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Authorized shoppers can get more value from every gallon of gas with a MILITARY STAR® card see less | View Image Page

DALLAS — Gas prices were five cents higher on average nationwide in April compared to March, according to AAA, but authorized shoppers can get more value from every gallon of gas with a MILITARY STAR® card.



Cardmembers save 5 cents on every gallon at Army & Air Force Exchange Service Expresses and participating Navy Exchange and Marine Corp Exchange locations. Last year, cardmembers saved $3 million through this exclusive benefit.



“Gas prices fluctuate, but fuel savings with MILITARY STAR are a constant,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The military community can rely on MILITARY STAR to get even more value at the pump.”



In 2024, the fuel discount was part of a total $473 million annual benefit MILITARY STAR provided to the military community.



Cardmembers also earn 2% in rewards when they use their MILITARY STAR card at the pump and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card for every 2,000 points.



For more information about MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Social-media-friendly version: Military shoppers can get even more value at the gas pump when they use a MILITARY STAR® card. Cardmembers save 5 cents on every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service Expresses and participating Navy and Marine Corp exchanges. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2WI



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange