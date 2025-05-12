Ministry Team Fuels South Carolina Guard Readiness

Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | Chaplain Lt. Col. John Denny, full-time state ministry team, South Carolina Army...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | Chaplain Lt. Col. John Denny, full-time state ministry team, South Carolina Army National Guard and Chaplain Lt. Col. Christina Pittman, 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air Force National Guard, along with Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Powell, full-time ministry team, hosted a prayer breakfast at the Bluff Road Readiness Center, Columbia, South Carolina, May 1, 2025. The event emphasized the importance of spiritual readiness alongside operational effectiveness. The event was attended by approximately 40 Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian employees from across the South Carolina Military Department. The USO provided coffee for everyone who joined this special morning of fellowship. (U.S. Arm National Guard photo by Maj. Karla N. Evans) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Recognizing the vital connection between inner strength and operational effectiveness, the South Carolina National Guard hosted a prayer breakfast at the beginning of May, at the Bluff Road Readiness Center in honor of the National Day of Prayer. The event, organized by the Guard’s Ministry Team, highlighted the importance of spiritual readiness as a key component of overall preparedness.



Led by Chaplain Lt. Col. Christina Pittman, 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air Force National Guard and Chaplain Lt. Col. John Denny, full-time state ministry team, South Carolina Army National Guard, along with Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Powell, the breakfast welcomed Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian employees from across the South Carolina Military Department. Approximately 40 individuals gathered to participate in a morning of reflection and prayer. The USO provided coffee for the attendees, and the ministry team provided breakfast food.



Highlighting the Adjutant General’s priorities, Lt. Col. Denny, full-time ministry team support Chaplain, South Carolina Army National Guard, said, “Our new Adjutant General, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, has made ‘care and concern for our people’ two of his five key priorities. The National Day of Prayer breakfast was designed with this in mind, to show our people we care by offering a space for reflection and connection with their faith. This kind of spiritual grounding is especially important for strength and resilience during challenging times.”



The National Day of Prayer is a nationally observed day dedicated to unified public prayer for the nation. For the South Carolina National Guard, it provided a valuable opportunity to acknowledge the importance of faith and spiritual well-being within the ranks.



Lt. Col. Christina Pryor Pittman, full-time ministry team support Chaplain, 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, shared, “The discussion about the importance of Service Members’ spiritual well-being fostered a strong sense of camaraderie among South Carolina National Guard personnel at the event.”



The Prayer Breakfast wasn’t about one particular faith, denomination, or belief. It was an opportunity for Soldiers, Airmen and civilians from all faith traditions to collectively come together and connect with others while hopefully getting the opportunity to connect with their own individual faith or spiritual tradition.



What better way to start a busy annual training season than by prioritizing spiritual health alongside traditional readiness? The South Carolina National Guard’s commitment to the well-being of its personnel ensures a force prepared in body, mind, and spirit.