    From Classroom to Combat Boarding: Multinational VBSS Training Highlights Obangame Express 2025

    Military Members from Seven African Nations Engage in VBSS Training

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Pearl | 250506-N-YS140-2005 DAKAR, Senegal (May 6, 2025) - An instructor from the Senegalese

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    05.12.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Naval forces from 27 nations executed Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations in Senegal as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2025, a multinational effort aimed at strengthening maritime security in West African waters.

    Led by Senegal’s Special Forces Marine unit, the training brought together boarding teams from across Africa to practice counter-piracy and interdiction tactics. The drills progressed from classroom briefings to full-mission boardings on simulated suspect vessels.

    “They’re not just learning procedures—they’re learning to work as one team,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Timothy Minor, an exercise planner with U.S. Africa Command. “Each day, they’re becoming more confident and more capable.”

    Obangame Express, now in its 14th year, is one of three regional maritime exercises coordinated by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and conducted by U.S. Sixth Fleet. The event supports the Yaoundé Code of Conduct and the Africa Partnership Station by building real-world maritime enforcement skills and operational independence among partner nations.

    Boarding teams trained in tactical ship entries, evidence handling, and search procedures. Instructors used a “crawl, walk, run” method, beginning with lectures and culminating in realistic at-sea boardings involving role players.

    Chief Petty Officer Mass Jallow of the Gambian Navy called the experience a turning point for his team. “We come from different countries, different training backgrounds,” he said. “Sharing techniques and experiences gives us stronger ideas to take home.”

    Despite language differences, teams found common ground. Gambian sailors stepped up as interpreters, helping deliver training in English, French, and Portuguese.

    “The Gambians stepped in as interpreters early on,” Minor said. “That kind of initiative reflects exactly what we want to see—cooperation, leadership, and adaptability.”

    VBSS capabilities are essential for enforcing maritime law in exclusive economic zones, where illegal activity often crosses national boundaries. Minor said the training is not theoretical. “They’re going to take these skills and use them in operations.”


    The drills tested coordination among Maritime Operations Centers, key nodes in the communication network for joint responses to maritime threats. Organizers say the exercise reinforced the U.S. Navy’s commitment to empowering partners and boosting regional interoperability.

    “Senegal was the right place for this,” said Jallow. “They have everything needed to make this training effective.”

    With piracy, smuggling, and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing continuing to threaten regional stability, officials say exercises like Obangame Express are critical.

    “Maritime security requires partnership,” Minor said. “That’s what this exercise is all about.”

    Participating forces now return home with stronger skills, closer ties, and a clearer understanding of how to operate jointly in complex maritime environments.

    Obangame Express is one of three regional exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet. It provides collaborative training opportunities for African and international partners to counter maritime threats and uphold maritime stability.

    Nations taking part in OE25 included Angola, Benin, Belgium, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, France, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Togo, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 14:23
    Story ID: 497704
    Location: DAKAR, SN
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    Obangame Express 2025

