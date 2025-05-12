Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amanda Saunders Has Been Named testy westy

    Amanda Saunders Has Been Named testy westy-1

    Courtesy Photo | Acworth, GA native, Civilian Amanda Saunders has been named testy westy. Selection...... read more read more

    ACWORTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Story by Amanda Saunders 

    DVIDS Hub       

    Acworth, GA native, Civilian Amanda Saunders has been named testy westy.

    Selection was based on the individual's exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, personal achievements and record of supporting and serving the community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 11:46
    Story ID: 497645
    Location: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amanda Saunders Has Been Named testy westy, by Amanda Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Amanda Saunders Has Been Named testy westy-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download