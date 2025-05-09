The Voice That Honors: Renee Johnson's Story

Photo By Amy Gregorski | Former USMEPCOM commander Col. Megan Stallings recognizes Renee Johnson with a coin...... read more read more Photo By Amy Gregorski | Former USMEPCOM commander Col. Megan Stallings recognizes Renee Johnson with a coin for providing narration for more than 50 command events and videos. Renee Johnson, a retired Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class and lifelong performer, has become USMEPCOM's trusted narrator and voice of ceremonies, blending her passion for storytelling, service and theatre to inspire, uplift and honor others. see less | View Image Page

If you close your eyes and listen, you might mistake Renee Johnson, administrative support specialist, J-8, for Barbara Howard from “Abbott Elementary” – the same rich, precise diction, exuding both authority and warmth. It’s a voice that commands attention yet comforts, a presence felt across USMEPCOM whenever Johnson takes the microphone to narrate awards ceremonies.



Whether she’s announcing someone’s achievements, reciting “Old Glory” or commanding the stage in a theatre production, Johnson’s voice and presence leave a lasting impression. An Army Reserve veteran and lifelong performer, Johnson’s journey to becoming USMEPCOM’s go-to narrator began as an unexpected request.



"My former Army Reserve supervisor, who was retiring from civil service at USMEPCOM, asked me to emcee his retirement ceremony," Johnson said. "That’s how it all began."



From there, word spread. To date, Johnson has read for more than 50 events. Her ability to deliver lines with dignity and sincerity has made her a natural choice for award presentations, observance proclamations and other significant occasions.



“I’m a service-oriented person and I don’t mind doing something that I enjoy,” she said. “If it’s simply to read something, and you think I read well, then I’m going to say yes. It’s a way for me to give back and honor my fellow service members and coworkers.”



Johnson served 21 years in the Army Reserve, retiring as a Sgt. 1st Class. During her service, she worked as a military technician, holding dual status as both a service member and a Department of Defense civilian. She arrived at USMEPCOM in 2009 and has been with the J-8 Resource Management directorate ever since.



But Johnson’s voice was cultivated before she ever held a script or a microphone on the USMEPCOM stage. Growing up in 1960s Illinois during school integration, she found herself as one of the few African American students in the classroom, always sitting in the front. She worked tirelessly to ensure that when she was called upon to read aloud, she read well. She also used to read aloud to keep the young minds in her house captivated.



“I’ve always enjoyed reading and acting out stories,” said Johnson. “I always read to my siblings since I was the oldest. That’s how we kept each other entertained.”



Her love for storytelling also translated into theatre, beginning in high school and later earning her a scholarship to college. While she once considered pursuing acting professionally, practicality led her to seek stability. Enlisting in the Army Reserve provided that stability, and she continued her service as a Department of Defense civilian. However, her creative journey didn’t end there. For more than 30 years, she found fulfillment performing locally in community theatre venues and with the College of Lake County.



"It allows me to mentor students while pursuing my passion," she said. "When I joined the cast of 'For Colored Girls,' we started out as strangers, but now we're like sisters. We keep our group chat active, sharing motivational messages to stay connected. I also have friends who reach out, encouraging me to audition for roles. Craig Rich, one of the program directors at the College of Lake County theater, often emails me personally, inviting me to audition.”

Johnson sees striking parallels between her time in the military and her time on stage. She thrives in environments where collaboration and discipline lead to something greater than the sum of its parts.



“Both require teamwork, preparation and the ability to adapt,” she said. “In the military, we train to execute missions successfully. In theatre, we rehearse to ensure the production runs smoothly.”



Among her many performances, one role stands out: the character Felicity in “The Shadow Box”, a play about individuals grappling with terminal illness. Through her performance, she not only honored her loved ones but also found a way to process her own grief.



“That role helped me understand what people go through in that process,” she said. “It touched me personally because I had several family members battle terminal illnesses, including my sister, whom I lost during the pandemic.”



Balancing her full-time career, theatre and family life requires careful time management. Johnson goes over lines while doing laundry. Her weekends are mostly spent caring for her granddaughter in Chicago, and she spends her train rides there memorizing lines. It’s a juggling act she’s mastered over time, driven by passion and commitment.



For those looking to improve their public speaking or performance skills, Johnson offers simple but powerful advice: “Less is more.” She admits to feeling nervous before every performance. If she messes up, she takes it as an opportunity to find humor and be relatable to the audience. She likes to visualize herself on the stage before she gets there and finds the joy in the process it takes to get there.



Johnson’s story is one of dedication, resilience and passion. Whether in uniform, behind a podium or under the spotlight, her voice is a force—one that uplifts, honors and inspires. The next time her voice calls, “Ladies and gentlemen, please rise for the playing of the National Anthem,” know that Johnson is proud to be there and an integral part of the USMEPCOM legacy.