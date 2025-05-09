Army Routes Aviation Simulators to Memphis High Schools

MEMPHIS—The U.S. Army’s Aviation Adventure Trailer appears at local high schools showcasing aviation defense careers and other military occupational specialties (MOS), from May 12-16.



The Army Aviation Adventure Trailer (AS3) features eight (8) elaborate, life-like flight simulators of a well-known rotary wing aircraft, the UH60 Black Hawk.



Each simulation station delivers real-time feedback that replicates the same training environment experienced by actual Army pilots in training.



“The AS3 is exciting and presents opportunities for schools we visit to augment classroom curriculum with the science, math, engineering and robotics involved with flight of the Blackhawk,” Capt. Travis Fulmore, Memphis Recruiting Company Commander, said.



Created to help students recognize the extensive role of STEM in professional military careers, the AS3 also supports key state and local education initiatives nationwide.



“Our goal is to offer these educational and entertainment assets all over our recruiting area,” Fulmore said. “Hopefully the message gets out that the Army offers ways to enhance classroom education, and present careers and benefits for graduating Seniors.”



Below is the tentative schedule where the AS9 will appear in the Greater Memphis area:

Munford High School Monday, May 12 8 – 2 p.m.

Cordova High School Tuesday, May 13 8 – 2 p.m.

Trezevant High School Wednesday, May 14 8 – 2 p.m.

Manassas High School Thursday, May 15 8 – 2 p.m.

Desoto County Career Technology Center West Friday, May 16 8 – 2 p.m.



To coordinate an interview with uniformed, active-duty personnel please contact our office at the information above or (225)316-0338.

