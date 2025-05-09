U.S. Navy Band Bridges Cultures in Cabo Verde During Obangame Express 2025

Photo By Seaman Tyranny Chartrand | 250509-N-CW165-1286 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 9, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Forces...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Tyranny Chartrand | 250509-N-CW165-1286 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 9, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, march down the street at an outdoor concert during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyranny Chartrand.) see less | View Image Page

Under the midday sun, the rhythmic pulse of drums and brass echoed throughout the coastal city of Praia-not in combat cadence, but in harmony.



The U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band performed a series of high-energy concerts this week, serenading locals with a mix of American jazz, and Cabo Verdean favorites. Their visit coincides with Obangame Express 2025, one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. Obangame means “togetherness” in Fang, one of the many languages spoken in Western Africa.



While warships train at sea as part of the exercise, the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band is carrying out a different kind of mission - one of harmony. The band uses music as a universal language to connect cultures, build trust, and strengthen partnerships.



For the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, playing for audiences around the world, and having the opportunity to play with local bands in Cabo Verde is more than a gig - it’s a mission.



“We are very grateful to come here and play,” said Chief Musician Lee Koelz. “I think it is a testament to the power of music that we can come together and not speak the same language but we can still sit down and perform together.”



The band has played multiple venues during their time here, including outdoor venues, schools, and orphanages. They have also been able to perform several local songs alongside the Cabo Verdean Army during the exercise’s opening ceremony and outdoor performances throughout the week.



“It was an amazing experience, the performance with the U.S. Naval Band was a new experience for us, we did a great job together and had a great experience on stage,” said Cabo Verde Army Major Roberto Tavares. “I am very thankful and expect more concerts and events that we can play together in the future.”



Now in its 14th year, Obangame Express brings together 30 nations from Africa, Europe and North and South America to provide an opportunity for partner nations to work side-by-side to strengthen maritime security and enhance operational coordination. From fighting piracy to improving joint search and rescue capabilities, the exercise demonstrates a deepening regional dedication to safer, more secure waters.



But beyond the ships and strategy, events like the U.S. Navy Bands tour highlight the power of cultural exchange-fostering goodwill and connection through music, not just maneuvers.



Cabo Verde, with its deep musical traditions, offered a natural setting for cultural resonance. The US Naval Band was able to perform for students at several local schools, at one performance they were able to join in with the students for a rendition of Cesaria Evora’s beloved “Sodade.” The audience responded with cheers and smiles.



“Music can reach places where words can not,” said Musician 2nd Class Jonathan Jean-Baptiste. “We learned a lot of their music and we were able to share ours with them as well.”



The music performed throughout Obangame Express 2025 serves as a reminder that lasting security is built not just through coordination, but connection as well. For the U.S. Navy Band, each note played in Cabo Verde is more than entertainment-it’s a bridge between nations.