Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, the Deputy Commanding General of Operations for 10th Mountain Division (LI) the Oath of Office for cadets during the Syracuse University's Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division's (LI) enduring collaboration with the Army ROTC program reflects its strategic investment in leadership development, ensuring that future officers are equipped with the values, skills, and experience needed to lead in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (May 9, 2025) – 21 U.S. Army Cadets commissioned from Syracuse University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Stalwart Battalion, becoming the newest officers and leaders in the United States Army at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York.



ROTC is a program for students who want to become U.S. Army commissioned officers. While going to college cadets attend special training to prepare them for leadership in the Army. Established during World War I, the program is how the majority of officers enter the Army for Active Duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard.



Following the opening remarks, Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, deputy commander of operations for the 10th Mountain Division (LI), took the stage to address the cadets, along with their families and friends.



"Commissioning isn't the end of your training; it's the beginning of your leadership journey,” said Escandon. "You will be leading Soldiers. Real people, with real families, who are entrusting their lives to your judgment, your courage, and your compassion."



After Escandon's speech, he gave the Oath of Office to the cadets. They swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and to fulfill the duties of the office they were about to enter. Following the Oath, each cadet had the person of their choosing pin the rank of 2nd Lieutenant on their uniform, and gave their first salute as an officer in the United States Army.



2nd Lt. Zahra Johnson, a newly commissioned military police officer who used the Green to Gold program to commission and pursue her master's degree, said the event meant a lot to her as a prior enlisted Soldier. The event signified that all of her hard work paid off and that she is now a commissioned officer.



Over the program, the cadets underwent over 1,000 hours of military training, consisting of Military Science Classroom instruction, a Leadership Laboratory, and physical training, each requiring 360 hours to meet the standard. They also completed 8 3-day training exercises and a 42-day Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



“It was challenging being placed in a different kind of environment,” said Johnson. “I had to balance education and ROTC life. I needed to put a lot more effort and a lot more work now that I have two jobs I have to do”



Stalwart Battalion's hard work paid off. Not only did the cadets complete ROTC, they also surpassed the standard. The Battalion's score in the Army's Combat Fitness Test averaged 566 out of 600 for the new 2nd lieutenants. Some lieutenants also took the time to attend extra military schools such as the Mountain Warfare training course, Air Assault course, and Airborne course.



Stalwart Battalion Cadets hard work and dedication showed in their rankings across the nation — 16 ranked in the top 50%, and five achieved Distinguished Military Graduates in the top 10%. 2nd Lt. Bryon Levi, a prior 10th Mountain Division Soldier, achieved the highest score in the nation, ranking first out of 5,000 candidates.



"Second Lieutenants, today you reach a summit. A hard-won, well-deserved summit. But remember, this isn't the end of the climb." said Escandon, "It's just the beginning of a lifetime of service, leadership, and dedication."