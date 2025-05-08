Blue Angels Announce 2026-2027 Executive Officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief of Naval Air Training Rear. Adm. Richard Brophy named Cmdr. Chris Meek as the incoming executive officer of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, for the 2026-2027 show seasons, May 10.



Cmdr. Meek hails from Fort Worth, TX. He attended the United States Naval Academy and commissioned with the Class of 2007, earning a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. After completing flight school in Pensacola, FL and San Antonio, TX, he earned his Wings of Gold as a Naval Flight Officer in July 2008 and selected the EP-3E.



“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve with this team of high-powered professionals to advance the mission of the Blue Angels,” Meek said. “I look forward to integrating with the outstanding Sailors, Marines, and civilians of the Blue Angels and continuing the legacy of those who have gone before us.”



Meek is currently assigned to the Deployable Training Division, Joint Training Directorate, J7,

The Joint Staff, where he deploys in support of Combatant Command-level exercises.



Meek will assume his role following the Blue Angels homecoming air show at Naval Air Station Pensacola scheduled for Nov. 8.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.



For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2025 and 2026 air show schedules, visit https://www.blueangels.navy.mil.

