Blue Angels Announce 2026-2027 Executive Officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief of Naval Air Training Rear. Adm. Richard Brophy named Cmdr. Chris Meek as the incoming executive officer of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, for the 2026-2027 show seasons, May 10.
