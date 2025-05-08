Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Announce 2026-2027 Executive Officer

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Conor Minto 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief of Naval Air Training Rear. Adm. Richard Brophy named Cmdr. Chris Meek as the incoming executive officer of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, for the 2026-2027 show seasons, May 10.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9027420
    VIRIN: 241210-N-VO234-8001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
