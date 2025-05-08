Mobility Vanguard 25: The Evolution of the Rodeo

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Karrie Schneider, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Karrie Schneider, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron air transportation specialist operates the 10K All-Terrain obstacle course while Senior Airman Xavier Hall, 735th AMS air transportation specialist spots her during Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. Mobility Vanguard brought together airmen from around the world for three days of intense, mission-focused competition that tested the strength, skill, and readiness of today’s mobility force. What began as a traditional rodeo-style challenge for aerial porters has evolved into a dynamic, operationally focused event that reflects the full scope of Air Mobility Command’s global mission. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Mobility Vanguard brought together Airmen from around the world for three days of intense, mission-focused competition that tested the strength, skill, and readiness of today’s mobility force. What began as a traditional rodeo-style challenge for aerial porters has evolved into a dynamic, operationally focused event that reflects the full scope of Air Mobility Command’s global mission.



The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing initiated this transformation last year by launching its own Air Mobility Team Rodeo. Meanwhile, the 521st AMOW had planned a more traditional competition that was modeled after past AMC Rodeos where units gathered to demonstrate their skills and compete for trophies, and more importantly, bragging rights. However, as mobility operations evolved, it became clear that the event needed to grow beyond an aerial port-specific competition, leading to the creation of Mobility Vanguard.



The event opened with teams from across the world, spanning the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and beyond, coming together to compete in a range of challenges. This global participation fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose, strengthening connections across the mobility enterprise. This year’s Mobility Vanguard competition was particularly fierce, with 15 Port Dawg teams vying for the top spot, including two international teams from the Netherlands and Germany. In total, 23 teams, including Maintenance, competed over three challenging days.



On the second day, teams faced grueling tests of physical and mental endurance. Events such as pallet build-up and passenger baggage drag required precision, strength, and teamwork, immersing both participants and spectators in the intensity of the competition. The 515th AMOW team, despite being one of the youngest teams in the competition and comprised of individuals who had never worked together before, quickly became a team to watch. Observers and spectators alike were consistently impressed by their performance.



The final day culminated in a combat fitness challenge, designed to highlight the physical capabilities of aerial porters. Participants carried heavy loads, flipped tires, dragged chains, pushed Humvees, and even simulated carrying a wounded teammate. The challenge also included moving dunnage, navigating a hurdle course, and performing unison pushups.



Despite having only one week to train together, the 515th AMOW fielded a team of aerial porters from three squadrons. Two were from the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, two were from the 735th AMS at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and two, including the team chief, were from the 734th AMS located at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Each member brought unique strengths and challenges, but their resilience and adaptability proved invaluable. Through sheer determination, they secured fourth place in the aerial port category, an impressive feat that speaks to the skill and tenacity of the 515th AMOW.



While the origins of the Mobility Rodeo emphasized camaraderie and competition, Mobility Vanguard now integrates a focus on operational readiness and lethality. The selected events closely mirror essential tasks that members of the 2T2 Air Transportation career field must master, ensuring that the competition remains relevant to the demands of real-world missions.



Forged through shared struggle, the 515th AMOW team demonstrated unwavering resilience. Their performance highlighted not only their preparedness but also their eagerness to take on any challenge the world may present, instilling pride and admiration in all who witnessed their success.