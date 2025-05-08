Mobility Vanguard 25: The Evolution of the Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Karrie Schneider, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron air transportation specialist operates the 10K All-Terrain obstacle course while Senior Airman Xavier Hall, 735th AMS air transportation specialist spots her during Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. Mobility Vanguard brought together airmen from around the world for three days of intense, mission-focused competition that tested the strength, skill, and readiness of today’s mobility force. What began as a traditional rodeo-style challenge for aerial porters has evolved into a dynamic, operationally focused event that reflects the full scope of Air Mobility Command’s global mission. (Courtesy photo)