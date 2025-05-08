Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Vanguard 25: The Evolution of the Rodeo [Image 8 of 8]

    Mobility Vanguard 25: The Evolution of the Rodeo

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Karrie Schneider, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron air transportation specialist operates the 10K All-Terrain obstacle course while Senior Airman Xavier Hall, 735th AMS air transportation specialist spots her during Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. Mobility Vanguard brought together airmen from around the world for three days of intense, mission-focused competition that tested the strength, skill, and readiness of today’s mobility force. What began as a traditional rodeo-style challenge for aerial porters has evolved into a dynamic, operationally focused event that reflects the full scope of Air Mobility Command’s global mission. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 20:01
    Photo ID: 9027021
    VIRIN: 250423-F-F3223-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1426
    Size: 684.8 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Mobility Vanguard 25: The Evolution of the Rodeo

    TAGS

    Aerial Port
    AMT
    521 AMOW
    515 AMOW
    Mobility Vanguard

